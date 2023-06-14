Student advisory council

The 2022-2023 Jefferson City Schools' Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council (SAC) was recently recognized for its service throughout this past school year.

The 2022-2023 Jefferson City Schools' Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council (SAC) was recently recognized for its service throughout this past school year. Three students represented each grade from kindergarten through 12th grade in the council's first year with the goal of enhancing the student experience at JCS. 

The SAC met periodically with Superintendent Donna McMullan, Associate Superintendent Brian Moore, Sherry Hix, director of teaching and learning, and Teresa Stier, director of communications, to share ideas, give input and offer feedback while helping shape decisions made by the district.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.