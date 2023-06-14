The 2022-2023 Jefferson City Schools' Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council (SAC) was recently recognized for its service throughout this past school year. Three students represented each grade from kindergarten through 12th grade in the council's first year with the goal of enhancing the student experience at JCS.
The SAC met periodically with Superintendent Donna McMullan, Associate Superintendent Brian Moore, Sherry Hix, director of teaching and learning, and Teresa Stier, director of communications, to share ideas, give input and offer feedback while helping shape decisions made by the district.
They also participated in the annual spring board of education retreat where each student served on a panel to share their experiences within their respective schools and to answer questions from district leadership and BOE members.
“Throughout their time with us, these students truly served as an example of our district motto: ‘exposure to excellence promotes excellence,’” McMullan said. “Their input was passionate, thoughtful and well-received. It was a joy to work with these students and get to know them. I can’t wait to see all that they achieve in their years here at JCS.”
The students were recognized for their service at the end of the school year with a luncheon held in their honor. Students received a certificate and an “Exposure to Excellence Promotes Excellence” themed T-shirt.
- Jefferson Elementary School — Abby Porter, Sadie Sheppard, Easton Harrington, Brenson Nagbe, Porter Royal, Caroline Ferguson, Maiah Cleveland, Amelia Massey and Levi Kennedy
- Jefferson Academy — Sawyer Cain, Luke Littlepapge, Fulton Sanders, Braylen Jarrells, Jones Massey, Hope Whitworth, Ruby Marlowe, Jason Murdock and Montaylor Riley
- Jefferson Middle School — Ryland Fidanza, Emmanuel Battle, Jaxon Belin, Vincent Grantham, Lauren Vargas, Tamarra Boseman, Baxter Corley, Avery Greeson and Mylia Bogan
- Jefferson High School — Dallas Russell, Andrew Sorah, Bonnie Kate Stephens, Josie Fuller, Rebecca Her, Tyler Oglesby, Mateo Cantos, Isabella Jube Vejerano, Caleb Rudisill, Isaiah Copeland and Jack Eubanks
