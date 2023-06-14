A 2023 graduate of Jefferson High School, Michael Ballman has been appointed to the U.S. Air Force Academy. Ballman will join the class of 2027 later this summer in Colorado Springs.
Michael is the son of Julie and Mark Ballman of Jefferson.
Updated: June 14, 2023 @ 11:14 am
Ballman's journey to the Air Force Academy began long before his high school years. According to his mother, her son had dreamed of becoming a pilot since he was in first grade. Having had the influence of his aunt and uncle, both retired from the Air Force, he was inspired to pursue his passion for aviation.
“He has worked hard throughout his high school career preparing for this moment,” she says. “We were absolutely ecstatic when Michael received the news."
To secure his place at the Air Force Academy, Ballman underwent a rigorous selection process. He received an Air Force JROTC honors nomination, a significant recognition, as well as a congressional nomination from U.S. Representative Andrew Clyde of Georgia's 9th District. These nominations are highly-competitive, with only 10% of applicants ultimately being selected.
Ballman began the application process in his junior year, going through a meticulous procedure that includes a substantial amount of paperwork and various requirements. Out of over 10,000 candidates who start the process, approximately 2,600 are accepted as candidates. Finally, only around 1,100 of them receive appointments to the Academy.
Ballman's commitment to serving his country will commence with basic training at the end of the month. Following that, he will begin his college classes in late August.
Upon graduation from the U.S. Air Force Academy, Ballman will serve in one of the 33 Air Force officer career fields for a minimum of five years.
Ballman served as the group commander of the Air Force JROTC during his time at the school. Julie Ballman acknowledges the instructors at JHS, Chief Budell Willis, Major Bryan Watson, and the late Major Wayne Magnussen, for their significant role in shaping her son's path. She commends these three men for going beyond the call of duty, providing leadership, and inspiring each student to strive for their best selves, regardless of their individual goals.
“These men have done so much more than teach – they lead and inspire each and every student to be the absolute best version of themselves, no matter what goals the students have,” she said.
