Jefferson High School’s Miracle Club was recently named the Program of the Year at the annual Dance Marathon held at the University of Georgia.
North Oconee High School reached out last year about partnering with its program, kick-starting the formation of the Jefferson Miracle Club, leaders said to the Jefferson BOE at the board's March 9 meeting.
The program is an extension of UGA Miracle, which fundraises for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
UGA Miracle raised just over a million dollars at this year’s Dance Marathon. Of that total, $80,000 came from 10 high schools, including JHS who raised $11,000.
The JHS Miracle Club was the first first-year program to receive Program of the Year.
Leaders hope to start the program at the middle school next year.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business March 9, the BOE:
• recognized the high school dual and traditional wrestling team who won the state championship. The following individual state winners were also recognized: Roman Belardo, Sammy Brown, Luke Cochran, Davis Dollar, Chaz McDonald, Dallas Russell and Creed Thomas.
• recognized the high school girls basketball team who won the region championship.
• recognized JHS student Lanier Ashley who was chosen as a delegate for Jackson EMC’s Washington Youth Tour.
• recognized School Board Appreciation Week held on March 13-17. Superintendent Donna McMullan read a proclamation from Gov. Brian Kemp. Board members also received gifts from administrative staff and the Georgia School Boards Association.
• received a presentation from the Jefferson School System Foundation. The foundation awarded its annual grants to the district’s schools. Jefferson Elementary School received $2,964; Jefferson Academy received $2,796; Jefferson Middle School received $3,015; and Jefferson High School received $3,618.
• received updates about the gifted program. The district is celebrating Gifted Education Month in March. There have recently been multiple gifted events at JES and Science Olympiad at JMS.
• appointed a delegate and alternate to the GSBA Delegate Assembly held during the summer conference in Savannah. The delegate will be Brantley Porter and the alternate will be Lisa Richmond.
• approved the purchase of 1,000 Chromebooks to replace expired devices as recommended in the five-year technology plan, with the purchase price not to exceed $600,000.
• approved a bid from ACool Coating Systems in the amount of $49,900 to waterproof the roof of the old gymnasium at JHS.
• approved a bid from Souder’s Asphalt, Inc., in the amount of $7,458 to seal and repair cracks to the bus shop road.
• approved a quote from Souder’s Asphalt, Inc., in the amount of $27,750 to increase the gravel parking lot, repair the sidewalk and add 45 concrete car stops at JES.
