Jefferson High School’s Miracle Club was recently named the Program of the Year at the annual Dance Marathon held at the University of Georgia.

North Oconee High School reached out last year about partnering with its program, kick-starting the formation of the Jefferson Miracle Club, leaders said to the Jefferson BOE at the board's March 9 meeting.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.