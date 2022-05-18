Jefferson High School has announced its 3D award winners for the month of May. Honorees included:
Jaiden Cash — 9th grade
Jaiden Cash is the daughter of Scott and Misti Cash of Bogart. She is a member of the varsity football and varsity basketball cheerleading teams. Cash was chosen as one of the students to attend the JHS National Parks Tour in Hawaii for 2022. She is also an honors student and enjoys studying science and English language arts. After high school, Cash plans to attend the University of Georgia to cheer and pursue a career in nursing.
Abigail Foreman — 10th grade
Abigail Foreman is the daughter of Clint and Kristi Foreman of Jefferson. She is a member of the Jefferson FFA, Academic Team, HOSA and the Principal’s Leadership Council. Foreman has previously been awarded this recognition as well as the Jefferson City Star Greenhand award. Her favorite subjects are biology and mechanics. After high school, Foreman plans to attend medical school for her doctorate before specializing in forensics to become a forensic pathologist.
Alexandria Lassiter — 11th grade
Alexandria Lassiter is the daughter of Lisa and Richard Lassiter of Winder. She is a member of the Mu Alpha Theta, Principal’s Leadership Council, Total Person Program, Mock Trial, Spanish Honor Society, FBLA, Spanish Club and Beta Club. Lassiter has previously been awarded this recognition as well as the UGA Certificate of Merit, multiple class awards and the Chik-Fil-A award. Her favorite subjects are AP physics, AP chemistry, and AP statistics. After high school, Lassiter plans to attend college and major in biomedical engineering.
Jada Pittman — 12th grade
Jada Pittman is the daughter of Debra Pittman Davis and Develon Davis of Commerce. She is a member of the Total Person Program, Spanish Club, HOSA, the varsity basketball team manager and a member of the track and field team. Pittman has been awarded the Chik-Fil-A Character award and the January Mathlete of the Month award. Her favorite subjects are math and science. After high school, Pittman plans to attend a four-year university to pursue a degree in biology/pre-medicine while continuing her athletic career.
