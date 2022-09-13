The Jefferson High School Air Force JROTC recently held its annual ceremony to remember the events of September 11 and honor those who lost their lives that day.
Parts of the ceremony included a speech; the Jefferson Fire Department raising the ladder; the flag flying at half-mast; and the playing of “Taps.”
Group commander Aubrey Meyer and Chief Budell Willis directed the ceremony; director of operations Amelia Cunningham gave the speech; and JHS senior Cassie Summers played “Taps.”
“Taps” honors those who died in military service, Cunningham said.
“It’s a bugle song that they play whenever soldiers die on the battlefield,” Meyer added.
Many community members, veterans and first responders were in attendance.
“We're really honored to be able to include the whole community,” Cunningham said. “We’re the only school in the area that really does one, as far as this scale.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.