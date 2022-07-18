Siler

JHS student and band member Abigail Siler spoke at the D-Day ceremony held at Omaha Beach in France.

 Photo submitted

Jefferson High School rising junior and band member Abigail Siler recently spoke at the American Musical Salute to Liberation, a D-Day ceremony held at the American Cemetery at Omaha Beach in France.

She was recognized at the Jefferson City Schools Board of Education meeting July 14.

