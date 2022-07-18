Jefferson High School rising junior and band member Abigail Siler recently spoke at the American Musical Salute to Liberation, a D-Day ceremony held at the American Cemetery at Omaha Beach in France.
She was recognized at the Jefferson City Schools Board of Education meeting July 14.
Siler was selected for a student speaker spot in the ceremony. She represented both JCS and the United States when she spoke about what World War II veterans’ sacrifices meant to her.
Veterans, the other adults and band members were in tears, JHS band director Nick Golding said.
“She’s just an amazing tuba player and all around just a great leader in the program, so I knew it was going to be a great speech absolutely, [but] I did not expect to be bawling my eyes out,” he added. “It was just incredible to get up there with all that poise and that confidence and the subject matter was so deep too — her family history is really pretty fascinating. We’re just super, super proud.”
The high school and middle school bands also performed at the ceremony as well as the annual liberation parade and celebrations in Sainte-Mère-Église.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business July 14, the BOE:
• recognized Jefferson Middle School students’ inaugural trip to the national parks in Florida.
• approved a spending resolution to extend the FY22 budget for August 2022.
• approved a transportation safety policy.
• amended a student attendance policy.
• discussed an unstructured break time policy.
• declared an items surplus for three buses no longer in use.
• approved the purchase of six radios and one repeater for the mobile classrooms at JMS, which will cost $7,232.
• approved the purchase of a Centegix alert system, which will cost $54,900. The system will be installed in the agriculture facility, transportation building and central office.
• received updates on facility renovations that were approved at previous meetings. Many renovations are either complete or expected to be complete by the first day of school.
