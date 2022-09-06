Sixteen students from Jefferson High School recently earned national recognition from the College Board National Recognition Programs, which include the National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program (NRSTA) and the National Hispanic Recognition Program (NHRA).
Having this designation identifies these students as being "academically exceptional" when applying for college.
"The Jefferson City School System salutes these students for their hard work and effort and applauds their achievement," school leaders said.
The recipients of this honor have excelled in College Board assessments and schoolwork. Requirements for consideration include having a GPA of 3.5 or higher and excelling on the PSAT, NMSQT or PSAT10 or scoring 3 or higher on two or more AP exams.
The following students received the College Board National Recognition:
- Abigail Rose, NRSTA
- Abigail Foreman, NRSTA
- Alexandria Lassiter, NRSTA
- Ashley Frazier, NRSTA
- Blake Alford, NRSTA
- Cami Sanchez, NHRA; NRSTA
- Caroline Williams, NRSTA
- Colton Janning, NRSTA
- Denton Alexander, NRSTA
- Jared Childs, NHRA
- Kiara Restrepo, NHRA
- Lanier Ashley, NRSTA
- Lydia Suplita, NRSTA
- Rachel Wells, NRSTA
- Stephen Graveman, NRSTA
- Sydney Blayton, NRSTA
