U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recently recognized 325 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021, including nine schools in Georgia.
Jefferson Middle School was among those honored.
The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates. JMS was recognized in the exemplary high-performing schools category.
