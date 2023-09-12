Students from Jefferson Middle School volunteered and exhibited at the Elachee Nature Center's Wildlife Festival, educating over 500 attendees about local snake ecology. They engaged visitors with educational insights into local wildlife, including snake demonstrations and dispelling myths.
These young volunteers also organized interactive games and assisted children with crafts to make learning about wildlife enjoyable for all. Jennifer McAuley, JMS life science teacher and outdoor classroom club advisor, expressed gratitude for the students’ dedication, stating.
