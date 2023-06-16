The University of North Georgia (UNG) awarded more than 1,500 degrees and 26 certificates to graduates. About 1,200 graduates participated in the spring 2023 commencement ceremonies held May 5-6 at the Convocation Center at UNG's Dahlonega Campus.
Madison Johnson, of Braselton, graduated with a graduate certificate in entrepreneurship and innovation.
