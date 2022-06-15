Kennesaw State University has named nearly 6,800 Owls to the University's dean's list, recognizing students for their academic achievement during the spring 2022 semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 earn dean's list honors.
Locals named to the dean's list included:
- Drew Sewell of Commerce, majoring in cybersecurity
- Brianna Grubbs of Hoschton, majoring in cybersecurity
- Anthony Sablock of Pendergrass, majoring in mechanical engineering
- Joshua Joransen of Commerce, majoring in mechanical engineering
- Jacob Doster of Hoschton, majoring in mechanical engineering
- Mark Hernandez of Hoschton, majoring in professional sales
- Hannah Coker of Jefferson, majoring in English
- Sabrina Escobar of Hoschton, majoring in anthropology
- Caroline Anthony of Hoschton, majoring in marketing
- Mani Jackson of Hoschton, majoring in criminal justice
- Erynn Culbreath of Athens, majoring in exercise science
- Conner Woodham of Hoschton, majoring in accounting
- Augusta Haughaboo of Jefferson, majoring in management
- Kenzie McDonald of Jefferson, majoring in integrated health science
- Leah Mack Marsh of Hoschton, majoring in information systems-interest
- Matthew McCrory of Hoschton, majoring in media and entertainment-interest
- Madelyn Butterworth of Braselton, majoring in human services interest
- Thomas Diaconescu of Hoschton, majoring in industrial engineering tech
- Destinie Martin of Commerce, majoring in accounting
- Luke Yang of Commerce, majoring in media and entertainment
- Meg Caldwell-Long of Braselton, majoring in psychology
- Lauren Casheba of Hoschton, majoring in accounting-interest
- Sam Floyd of Hoschton, majoring in political science
- Bridget Toms of Jefferson, majoring in digital animation
- Jared Brand of Hoschton, majoring in mechatronics engineering
- Baley Williams of Jefferson, majoring in entrepreneurship-interest
- Jameson Wall of Jefferson, majoring in construction management
- Juan Mora of Hoschton, majoring in finance-interest
- Jackson Fuller of Athens, majoring in computer science
- Reagan Bewley of Jefferson, majoring in nursing-interest
- Harsh Patel of Jefferson, majoring in management-interest
- Andrea Bell of Hoschton, majoring in finance-interest
- Emily Parker of Jefferson, majoring in music education-interest
- Naomi Sims of Pendergrass, majoring in exercise science-interest
- Emily Fancher of Jefferson, majoring in marketing-interest
- Lauren Henderson of Hoschton, majoring in entrepreneurship-interest
- Mason Ward of Commerce, majoring in computer science
- Cameron Martinez of Hoschton, majoring in political science
- Alexis Mcallister of Jefferson, majoring in management-interest
- Sebastian Saladin of Hoschton, majoring in marketing-interest
- Colton Steele of Jefferson, majoring in sports management
- Georgia McDuffie of Hoschton, majoring in biology
- Jake Day of Braselton, majoring in finance-interest
- Jessica Hicks of Hoschton, majoring in theatre and performance studies
- Cliff Britt of Jefferson, majoring in sports management
- Alex Linares of Nicholson, majoring in criminal justice
- Ryan Elrod of Jefferson, majoring in management-interest
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.