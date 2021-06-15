Kennesaw State University recently named students to the dean's list in recognition of their academic excellence for the spring 2021 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least 9 semester hours with a term grade point average of 3.5.
Locals named to the list were:
- Mary Johnson of Commerce.
- Jaydah Christian of Braselton.
- Trenton Smith of Braselton.
- Jackson Rudd of Hoschton.
- Matthew Vega of Hoschton.
- Caroline Anthony of Hoschton.
- Avery Crump of Hoschton.
- Kayla Fleming of Braselton.
- Shrey Patel of Commerce.
- Daniel Parker of Jefferson.
- Ethan Byrd of Hoschton.
- Brenden Riser of Braselton.
- Katelyn Buell of Commerce.
- Owen Parker of Jefferson.
- Levi King of Hoschton.
- Gerardo De Avila of Braselton.
- Joceline Zavala Diaz of Nicholson.
- Patrick Murphy of Hoschton.
- Nicholas Kline of Braselton.
- Madison Mitchell of Jefferson.
- McKenzie Vitch of Jefferson.
- Sarah Muh of Braselton.
- Sarah Carter of Hoschton.
- Jessica Bowler of Braselton.
- Gracie Kenerly of Hoschton.
- Alexandra Norman of Braselton.
- Ayla Jones of Talmo.
- Elizabeth Driscoll of Hoschton.
- Julia Kobe of Jefferson.
- Doryen Jah of Braselton.
- Lily Bui of Braselton.
- Alexandra Williamson of Hoschton.
- Ansley Favara of Hoschton.
- Brianna Grubbs of Hoschton.
- Rachel Hendrickson of Jefferson.
- Katherine Randall of Hoschton.
- Terrell Wall of Jefferson.
- Sabrina Escobar of Hoschton.
- Chandler Moore of Braselton.
- John Cassidy of Commerce.
- Chloe Roebuck of Hoschton.
- Matthew McCrory of Hoschton.
- Brooks Beddow of Jefferson.
- Kailey Clark of Hoschton.
- Allie Stamey of Jefferson.
- Luke Yang of Commerce.
- Jillian McCrory of Hoschton.
- Brandon Damaska of Jefferson.
- Naadirah Davis of Pendergrass.
- Maritza Tovar of Athens.
- Cady Hamby of Hoschton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.