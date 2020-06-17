Kennesaw State University recently announces the 7,220 students named to the spring 2020 dean's list. Students enrolled in at least 9 credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.
Locals named to the dean's list were:
- Ashley Glover of Hoschton.
- Caroline Anthony of Hoschton.
- Nathan Blahnik of Hoschton.
- Kaleigh Davidson of Hoschton.
- Augusta Haughaboo of Jefferson.
- Mark Hernandez of Hoschton.
- Morgan Pyle of Hoschton.
- Andrew Reichart of Hoschton.
- Chandler Saine of Hoschton.
- Conner Woodham of Hoschton.
- Tommy Chang of Hoschton.
- Nicholas Holmes of Hoschton.
- Brenden Riser of Braselton.
- Kimberly Robinson of Nicholson.
- Mauricio Castro of Hoschton.
- Jesse Davis of Hoschton.
- Jacob Doster of Hoschton.
- Steve Marin of Braselton.
- Bradley Shaw of Hoschton.
- Robert Sheehan of Jefferson.
- Sebastian Vazquez of Hoschton.
- Joceline Zavala Diaz of Nicholson.
- Jessica Bowler of Braselton.
- Erynn Culbreath of Athens.
- Connor Reynolds of Braselton.
- Brooks Beddow of Jefferson.
- Hannah Coker of Jefferson.
- Brandon Damaska of Jefferson.
- Sabrina Escobar of Hoschton.
- Ralston Fitler of Braselton.
- Adam Fleeman of Nicholson.
- Madison Headrick of Jefferson.
- Shelbie Hill of Braselton.
- Jillian McCrory of Hoschton.
- Chandler Moore of Braselton.
- Madeline Rooks of Hoschton.
- Gia Wilson of Braselton.
- Kayla Wood of Jefferson.
- Julia Kobe of Jefferson.
- Caryn Achaibar of Hoschton.
- Ethan Byrd of Hoschton.
- Ansley Favara of Hoschton.
- Alexandra Williamson of Hoschton.
- Andrew Sewell of Commerce.
- Lauren Hahn of Hoschton.
