Kennesaw State University recently announced that more than 7,100 students were named to the university's dean's list for spring 2023. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a term grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.
Locals named to the dean's list included:
- Hailey Manders of Jefferson, majoring in elementary education
- Ava McIntire of Hoschton, majoring in secondary education-interest
- Desijha Green of Braselton, majoring in information security and assurance
- Sarah Grant of Braselton, majoring in marketing-interest
- Jason Keefe of Hoschton, majoring in professional sales-interest
- James Norman of Braselton, majoring in marketing-interest
- Lauren Casheba of Hoschton, majoring in accounting
- Destinie Martin of Commerce, majoring in accounting
- Carson Rudd of Hoschton, majoring in accounting-interest
- Avery Perry of Hoschton, majoring in management
- Madison Clifton of Pendergrass, majoring in architecture
- Jameson Wall of Jefferson, majoring in construction management
- Brenden Riser of Braselton, majoring in computer science
- Dylan Silva-Rivas of Commerce, majoring in computer science
- James McCarthy of Hoschton, majoring in information technology
- Mateusz Rzepka of Commerce, majoring in information technology
- Jeremy Lorenzen of Hoschton, majoring in civil engineering
- Gerardo De Avila of Braselton, majoring in electrical engineering
- Bryce Owensby of Commerce, majoring in computer engineering
- Trinity McIntyre of Hoschton, majoring in mechanical engineering
- Frank Sablock of Pendergrass, majoring in mechanical engineering
- Ashley Hernandez of Athens, majoring in exercise science
- Antavious Howard of Commerce, majoring in sport management
- Aimee Kim of Hoschton, majoring in exercise science-interest
- Naomi Sims of Pendergrass, majoring in exercise science
- Jeanece Smith of Commerce, majoring in exercise science
- Doryen Jah of Braselton, majoring in public health education-interest
- Reagan Bewley of Jefferson, majoring in nursing-interest
- Alec Hale of Jefferson, majoring in nursing-accelerated
- Haley Juarez of Jefferson, majoring in nursing-interest
- William Klueber of Jefferson, majoring in nursing
- Katherine Park of Braselton, majoring in nursing-interest
- Kyleigh Ramirez of Jefferson, majoring in nursing-interest
- Sebastian Ladino of Jefferson, majoring in human services-interest
- Kelly Jang of Hoschton, majoring in biology
- Georgia McDuffie of Hoschton, majoring in biology
- Bracey Courchaine of Jefferson, majoring in biochemistry
- Emily Parker of Jefferson, majoring in music education-interest
- Delilah Ponce of Jefferson, majoring in art
- Sabrina Escobar of Hoschton, majoring in anthropology
- Meghan Caldwell-Long of Braselton, majoring in psychology
- Amaya Howard of Commerce, majoring in psychology
- Emily Davy of Jefferson, majoring in media and entertainment-interest
- Ashton Donnelly of Braselton, majoring in public relations-interest
- Kevin Duong of Jefferson, majoring in media and entertainment-interest
- Matthew McCrory of Hoschton, majoring in media and entertainment
- Mariana Schoonover of Hoschton, majoring in public relations-interest
- Kasey Martinez of Hoschton, majoring in political science
- Madison Miller of Jefferson, majoring in criminal justice
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.