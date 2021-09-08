More than 900 students were named to the summer 2021 dean's list at Kennesaw State University.
The following local students made the list:
- Mary Johnson of Commerce
- Caroline Anthony of Hoschton
- Thomas Diaconescu of Hoschton
- Daryl Diaz-Rodriguez of Braselton
- Mackenzie McDonald of Jefferson
- Ashlyn Tomlin of Jefferson
- Renae Sheldon of Commerce
- Andrew Sewell of Commerce
- Terrell Wall of Jefferson
- Madeline Rooks of Hoschton
- Paige Terhune of Jefferson
To qualify for the dean's list, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of nine credit hours.
