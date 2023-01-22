Kennesaw State University has announced that more than 7,600 Owls were named to the University's dean's list, which recognizes students for their academic achievement during the fall 2022 semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.
Local students named to the dean's list included:
- Zharia Smith of Athens, majoring in elementary education
- Emma Thetford of Braselton, majoring in middle grades education-interest
- Jaydah Christian of Braselton, majoring in international business-interest
- Dennis Constantinescu of Hoschton, majoring in finance-interest
- Juan Mora of Hoschton, majoring in finance-interest
- Deven Cross of Hoschton, majoring in information security and assurance
- Sarah Grant of Braselton, majoring in marketing-interest
- Olivia Hall of Hoschton, majoring in marketing
- Austin Bell of Pendergrass, majoring in accounting-interest
- Destinie Martin of Commerce, majoring in accounting
- Carson Rudd of Hoschton, majoring in accounting-interest
- John Bejin of Hoschton, majoring in management-interest
- Reese Boroff of Jefferson, majoring in management-interest
- Augusta Haughaboo of Jefferson, majoring in management
- Caroline Mcallister of Jefferson, majoring in management-interest
- Isaac Purdy of Maysville, majoring in management-interest
- Madison Clifton of Pendergrass, majoring in architecture
- Christopher Dennis of Braselton, majoring in architecture
- Jameson Wall of Jefferson, majoring in construction management
- Jackson Fuller of Athens, majoring in computer science
- Dylan Silva-Rivas of Commerce, majoring in computer science
- Tyler Torbett of Jefferson, majoring in computer science
- Benny Mannakulathil of Athens, majoring in information technology
- James McCarthy of Hoschton, majoring in information technology
- Chance Boecker of Jefferson, majoring in computer game design and development
- Layne Robinson of Hoschton, majoring in computer engineering
- Thomas Diaconescu of Hoschton, majoring in industrial engineering tech
- Collin Lewis of Hoschton, majoring in industrial and systems engineering
- Matthew Lor of Braselton, majoring in mechanical engineering
- Jared Brand of Hoschton, majoring in mechatronics engineering
- Chandler Mays of Hoschton, majoring in mechatronics engineering
- Ashley Hernandez of Athens, majoring in exercise science
- Antavious Howard of Commerce, majoring in sport management
- Madison Mitchell of Jefferson, majoring in exercise science
- Jeanece Smith of Commerce, majoring in exercise science
- Olivia Burrage of Jefferson, majoring in public health education-interest
- Mackenzie McDonald of Jefferson, majoring in integrated health science
- Reagan Bewley of Jefferson, majoring in nursing-interest
- Ryley Bray of Hoschton, majoring in nursing-interest
- Jenna Cheong of Braselton, majoring in nursing-interest
- Tania Rashid of Hoschton, majoring in nursing-interest
- Jamir Tolbert of Braselton, majoring in nursing-interest
- Sebastian Ladino of Jefferson, majoring in human services interest
- Bradley Coppola of Braselton, majoring in biology
- Emily Parker of Jefferson, majoring in music education-interest
- Jessica Hicks of Hoschton, majoring in theatre and performance studies
- Sean Ledbetter of Jefferson, majoring in cybersecurity
- Benjamin Taylor of Jefferson, majoring in cybersecurity interest
- Sabrina Escobar of Hoschton, majoring in anthropology
- Brian Habeck of Jefferson, majoring in history education-interest
- Lauren Henderson of Hoschton, majoring in interdisciplinary studies
- Lillianna Blackstock of Jefferson, majoring in psychology
- Meghan Caldwell-Long of Braselton, majoring in psychology
- Amaya Howard of Commerce, majoring in psychology
- Jasmine Pittman of Commerce, majoring in psychology
- Brooks Beddow of Jefferson, majoring in media and entertainment
- Ashton Donnelly of Braselton, majoring in public relations-interest
- Madison Reese of Hoschton, majoring in public relations
- Alexandra Williamson of Hoschton, majoring in media and entertainment
- Camren Hardy of Jefferson, majoring in political science
- Grace Krieger of Hoschton, majoring in political science
- Kimani Jackson of Hoschton, majoring in criminal justice
