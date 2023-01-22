Kennesaw State University has named 5,503 students to the president's list in recognition of their academic achievement for the fall 2022 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Local students named to the president's list included:
- Ava McIntire, of Hoschton, majoring in secondary education-interest
- Zachary Myers, of Hoschton, majoring in finance-interest
- Joseph Maitran, of Pendergrass, majoring in information systems-interest
- Leah Marsh, of Hoschton, majoring in information security and assurance
- Jordan Brunson, of Jefferson, majoring in marketing
- Lauren Casheba, of Hoschton, majoring in accounting-interest
- Daniel Elrod, of Jefferson, majoring in management-interest
- Lila Saari, of Braselton, majoring in entrepreneurship-interest
- Shivang Patel, of Jefferson, majoring in computer science
- Aaron Bemis, of Nicholson, majoring in information technology
- Ross Dunsire, of Braselton, majoring in information technology
- Katelyn Buell, of Commerce, majoring in computer game design and development
- Nicholas Bell, of Pendergrass, majoring in mechanical engineering tech
- Alexander Knowles, of Jefferson, majoring in industrial and systems engineering
- Matthew Lingerfelt, of Talmo, majoring in industrial engineering tech
- Justin Parry, of Braselton, majoring in industrial and systems engineering
- Jesse Davis, of Hoschton, majoring in mechanical engineering
- Lauren Eager, of Jefferson, majoring in mechanical engineering
- Eduardo Martinez, of Jefferson, majoring in mechanical engineering
- Naomi Sims, of Pendergrass, majoring in exercise science-interest
- Luisa Giler Mejia, of Braselton, majoring in nursing-accelerated
- Kassidy Gross, of Braselton, majoring in nursing-interest
- Haley Juarez, of Jefferson, majoring in nursing-interest
- Michela Patterson, of Hoschton, majoring in nursing-interest
- Madelyn Butterworth, of Braselton, majoring in human services
- Isabella Giordano, of Hoschton, majoring in music education
- Kathryn Clark, of Hoschton, majoring in digital animation
- Ava Jordan, of Braselton, majoring in digital animation
- Camille Castillo-Stickney, of Athens, majoring in history
- Laurel Swafford, of Jefferson, majoring in psychology
- Emily Davy, of Jefferson, majoring in media and entertainment-interest
- Kendall Johnson, of Hoschton, majoring in journalism and emerging media interest
- Matthew McCrory, of Hoschton, majoring in media and entertainment
- Mariana Schoonover, of Hoschton, majoring in public relations-interest
- Luke Yang, of Hoschton, majoring in media and entertainment
- Madison Miller, of Jefferson, majoring in criminal justice
