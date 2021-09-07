Kennesaw State University recently named students to the president's list in recognition of their academic excellence for the summer 2021 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Nearly 900 students were named to the list, including the following local students:
- Conner Woodham, of Hoschton, a accounting major.
- Shrey Patel, of Commerce, a management-interest major.
- Brianna Rac, of Hoschton, a biology major.
- Stephen McReynolds, of Hoschton, a cybersecurity major.
- Samantha Floyd, of Hoschton, a political science major.
