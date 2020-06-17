Kennesaw State University recently named students to the president's list in recognition of their academic performance for the spring 2020 semester. To achieve this honor, each student must have completed at least 9 semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
KSU students who earned this top academic achievement for spring include:
- Emily Donnelly of Hoschton.
- Alexandra May of Hoschton.
- Julia Wesley of Hoschton.
- Dorothy Creamer of Hoschton.
- Joel Bell of Braselton.
- Meghan Dowell of Nicholson.
- Jacob Poole of Hoschton.
- Kyle Cangelosi of Hoschton.
- Matthew Lingerfelt of Talmo.
- Michael Pressley of Commerce.
- Terrell Wall of Jefferson.
- Kelsey Brooks of Hoschton.
- Lawrence Cangelosi of Hoschton.
- Brooke Clune of Hoschton.
- Kaitlyn Howell of Hoschton.
- Gracie Kenerly of Hoschton.
- Peter Gudz of Jefferson.
- Chloe Roebuck of Hoschton.
- Avery Johnson of Hoschton.
- Brianna Rac of Hoschton.
- Elizabeth Brumley of Braselton.
- Isabella Giordano of Hoschton.
- Chloe Roney of Jefferson.
- Lyndarryl Clark of Jefferson.
- Audrey Elrod of Athens.
