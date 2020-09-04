Kennesaw State University recently announced more than 1,000 students were named to the summer 2020 dean's list, including:
- Caroline Anthony of Hoschton.
- Salina Shanks of Pendergrass.
- Trenton Smith of Braselton.
- Patrick Murphy of Hoschton.
- Jorge Zavaleta of Jefferson.
- Lawrence Cangelosi of Hoschton.
- Kaitlyn Howell of Hoschton.
- Julia Kobe of Jefferson.
Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 9 credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.
