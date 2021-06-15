Kennesaw State University recently named students to the president's list in recognition of their academic excellence for the spring 2021 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least 9 semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Local students named to the president's list were:
- Alexandra May of Hoschton.
- Ashlyn Standard of Jefferson.
- Emily Donnelly of Hoschton.
- Destinie Martin of Commerce.
- Conner Woodham of Hoschton.
- Autumn Graham of Braselton.
- Ross Dunsire of Braselton.
- Matthew Lingerfelt of Talmo.
- Michael Pressley of Commerce.
- Thomas Diaconescu of Hoschton.
- Denny Mannakulathil of Athens.
- Madelyn Souther of Hoschton.
- Re'gine Cook of Hoschton.
- Isabella Giordano of Hoschton.
- Andrew Sewell of Commerce.
- Hannah Coker of Jefferson.
- Camren Hardy of Jefferson.
- Laurel Swafford of Jefferson.
- Samantha Floyd of Hoschton.
- Raegan Zaenglein of Hoschton.
