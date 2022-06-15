Kennesaw State University has named nearly 5,000 students to the president's list in recognition of their academic excellence for the spring 2022 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Locals named to the list included:
- Andrew Dunsire of Braselton, majoring in information technology
- Matt Lingerfelt of Talmo, majoring in industrial engineering tech
- Dale Tate of Jefferson, majoring in management-interest
- Madison Mitchell of Jefferson, majoring in exercise science
- Jesse Davis of Hoschton, majoring in mechanical engineering
- Colby Henson of Athens, majoring in construction management
- Maddie Rooks of Hoschton, majoring in public relations
- Nick Chmiel of Jefferson, majoring in marketing
- Bella Giordano of Hoschton, majoring in music education
- Ray Cook of Hoschton, majoring in biology
- Grace Kenerly of Hoschton, majoring in exercise science
- Eric Zhu of Hoschton, majoring in psychology
- Joceline Zavala Diaz of Nicholson, majoring in industrial and systems engineering
- Kayla Fleming of Braselton, majoring in management
- Brooks Beddow of Jefferson, majoring in media and entertainment
- Raegan Zaenglein of Hoschton, majoring in criminal justice
- Sean Ledbetter of Jefferson, majoring in cybersecurity
- Christopher Dennis of Braselton, majoring in architecture
- Ashlyn Swafford of Jefferson, majoring in psychology
- Katie Buell of Commerce, majoring in computer game design and development
- Camren Hardy of Jefferson, majoring in political science
- Emma Frechette of Hoschton, majoring in sociology
- Bella Webb of Hoschton, majoring in nursing-interest
- Jeanece Smith of Commerce, majoring in exercise science
- Jeremy Lorenzen of Hoschton, majoring in political science
- Michela Patterson of Hoschton, majoring in nursing-interest
- Emily Davy of Jefferson, majoring in media and entertainment-interest
- Madison Miller of Jefferson, majoring in criminal justice
- Jamir Tolbert of Braselton, majoring in nursing-interest
- Charles Tolbert of Braselton, majoring in nursing-interest
- Camille Castillo-Stickney of Athens, majoring in history
- Austin Bell of Pendergrass, majoring in accounting-interest
- Mateusz Rzepka of Commerce, majoring in information technology
- Nick Bell of Pendergrass, majoring in mechanical engineering tech
- Shivang Patel of Jefferson, majoring in computer science
- Luisa Giler Mejia of Braselton, majoring in nursing-accelerated
- Lauren Davis of Commerce, majoring in marketing-interest
