Grace Koster, a Jefferson City Middle School seventh grader, has been selected by HealthMPowers and Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia as a student leader for the new Girls Empowering Movement program (GEM).
Sponsored by The Atlanta Falcons Youth Foundation, GEM is a five-year statewide initiative to improve middle school girls’ physical activity.
Georgia FitnessGram data shows a sharp decline in girls’ aerobic capacity from 51% in fifth grade to 31% in 12th grade and a gender disparity in fitness levels among middle school girls and boys. The program will be available for 18,000 girls from 120 sites across the state and will be implemented in schools, Girl Scout Troops and Boys and Girls Clubs starting in the fall.
“GEM is different than most physical activity programs because it’s designed by middle school girls for middle school girls,” said Koster. “Our team consists of a diverse group of girls who share their own unique opinions on how to make this program enjoyable and helpful for all middle school girls.”
The Girls Empowering Movement is a collaborative initiative led by HealthMPowers in partnership with: Boys and Girls Clubs of Georgia, Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta, Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia and Wolf Wellness Lab at the University of West Georgia.
Koster is one of 14 middle school girls from across the state selected to serve on the GEM Leadership Team. The girls have been working closely with HealthMPowers staff during the design phase of the program and collectively decided on the name GEM because they felt it represented the strength, value and confidence they hope to inspire in their peers. The Team also announced the project in a video and provided direction in creating the GEM logo.
“The collaboration and insights from the GEM Leadership Team have been integral to creating a physical activity program tailored to meet girls’ needs,” said Christi Kay, Project Director, HealthMPowers.
As a leader in this movement, Koster looks forward to the impact GEM will have on her peers.
“Many middle school girls do not get enough physical activity," Koster said. "This effects them now and later in life. GEM will help to motivate girls to be more active and healthy.”
For more information about the Girls Empowering Movement (GEM) program, visit HealthMPowers.org/GEM.
