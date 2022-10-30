Lampp and Rep. England

Chandler Lampp is pictured with Representative Terry England.

Chandler Lampp of the Jackson Empower FFA chapter was one of five Georgia FFA members who was selected to participate in the 2022 Legislative Livestock Show at the Georgia National Fair. Lampp was partnered with Representative Terry England and taught him how to raise and exhibit a market hog.

Each year at the Georgia National Fair, the Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) hosts the Legislative Livestock Show. This show is a partnership between GDA, the Georgia National Fair, the Georgia General Assembly and Georgia’s 4-H and FFA programs. This show allows junior livestock exhibitors to engage with policy makers and help share the value of the junior livestock program and agricultural education in Georgia.

