Lanier Technical College’s Adult Education Program held an in-person graduation to honor students who have achieved their GED or high school equivalency diploma on Monday, November 15. The 32nd graduation was held at the Ramsey Conference Center. It was the first in-person graduation ceremony since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over 110 students took to the stage to receive their diplomas in front of families, friends and community leaders. Leading the parade of graduates was Lanier Tech’s 2022 Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education (EAGLE) Student, Ashley Adams. Approximately 585 students have graduated from the Adult Education Program since July 1, 2019.
Lanier Technical College’s Adult Education Program serves Banks, Barrow, Dawson, Forsyth, Hall, Jackson and Lumpkin counties through five campuses and several satellite learning centers.
To learn more about Lanier Technical College and its Adult Education Program, visit www.laniertech.edu/adult-education or call 770-533-7000.
