Legacy Youth Mentoring held its 18th annual gala at the Jackson County Agricultural Facility on April 21.
Legacy Youth Mentoring pairs mentors with students across all three school systems in the county. This year’s gala included nearly 500 mentors and mentees in attendance.
“Be a Game Changer” was this year’s theme, reflected in speeches from mentors and mentees alike.
Coach Devon Gales was interviewed by mentor and Jackson-Banks FCA area director Ben Hildebrandt for the keynote address.
During a Southern University football game in 2015, Gales suffered a spinal cord injury that put him in a wheelchair. He now works to inspire people and promote positivity as a PE paraprofessional and coach at Jefferson Academy while he finishes college at the University of Georgia.
After UGA, he would like to work in communications to motivate people and be a “game changer” in their lives.
During the keynote, Gales shared how he perseveres through obstacles.
“I talk to God. I let him know what I’m going through and pray about it,” he said. “After that, I go to my family . . . they kept me going all through it since day one.”
“Something like this I don’t let it stop me — I’m going to keep moving, I’m going to keep getting to where I want to go,” he continued. “Whatever you’re going through, you can always achieve whatever you want to achieve. If you keep pushing, you’re going to get to where you want to go.”
Current mentees Georgia Fowler, Jayden Hughes and Peyton Pelham spoke about what having mentors mean to them and the “life changing” impact mentors have had on their lives.
“I met Mr. Adam almost two years ago,” Pelham said about his mentor. “Over time, he has become a constant in my life, someone who always shows up for me, even when his job moved him further away from my school. I would describe these past few years as some of my hardest. My family has experienced some ups and downs, but through it all, he has been there ready to listen without judgment. His friendship has helped me to fill a void . . . I not only consider Mr. Adam as a mentor but also a friend.”
RECOGNITION
Each year Legacy Youth Mentoring names a Mentor of the Year at each school the program serves as well as an overall Mentor of the Year.
This year, Jefferson Elementary School mentor Isa Childs was presented with the 2022/2023 Overall Mentor of the Year Award.
Others awarded at the school level include: Adam Speir, East Jackson Middle School; Ben Green, Maysville Elementary School; Brittany Moore, Commerce Elementary School; Dave Moon, Commerce Middle School; Dawn Maddox, West Jackson Middle School; Derrick Allen, West Jackson Elementary School; Donna Bryant, Jackson County High School; Dot Patten, Jefferson Academy; Frank Jones, Commerce Primary School; Kathy Terry, South Jackson Elementary School; Liana Dorethy, North Jackson Elementary School; Phil Bollier, Jefferson High School; Sam Tatum, East Jackson Elementary School; Stephanie Carroll, Gum Springs Elementary School; and Vicki Ward, East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
The gala also recognized the program’s graduating seniors who include: Mashayla Turner, Jamarie Browner, Jay Davis, Aracely Paz, Tamiya Sims, Ivan Altamirano, Alex Diaz, Jesse Keavney, Karla Callejas, Joseph Hanley, Destiny Rakestraw and Riley Tucker.
Davis, Paz, Rakestraw and Turner were awarded $1,000 college scholarships.
Other recognition included:
• Ten-Year Mentor Recognition: Carolyn Barnett, Joe Godfrey, Sheriff Janis Mangum and Jeff Grant.
• Five-Year Mentor Recognition: Jamie Adair, Robert Bonzo, Stacey Hammond, Selina Hays, Brenson Jennings, Carol Koster, Jon Massey, Tricia Massey, Dot Patten and Steve Tallent.
