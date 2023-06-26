Annabelle Zekeri, of Jefferson, received a bachelor of science degree in biology from Emory University.
The commencement ceremony was held on Monday, May 8, at the Quad on Emory campus.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Annabelle Zekeri, of Jefferson, received a bachelor of science degree in biology from Emory University.
The commencement ceremony was held on Monday, May 8, at the Quad on Emory campus.
Zekeri is an honor graduate from Jefferson High School (May 2019) and is the daughter of Lolita Brown Zekeri and Austin Zekeri. Zekeri’s future goal is to pursue a doctorial degree in the medical field and to become a cardiologist.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.