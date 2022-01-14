More than 300 students received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for fall 2021 during a commencement ceremony on December 18. Local graduates included:
- Cole Chancey, of Commerce, who received a bachelor of science in kinesiology and health licensure.
- J'varius Wood, of Commerce, who received a bachelor of science in exercise science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.