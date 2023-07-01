Mercer University conferred bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees to more than 2,300 students at five commencements held in May in Macon and Atlanta. Locals graduates included:
- Peter Klueber, of Arcade, School of Business, bachelor of business administration
- Madelyn Majewski, of Braselton, College of Health Professions, bachelor of science
- Cayley Merritt, of Braselton, College of Health Professions, master of medical science
- Tuyet Rodgers, of Braselton, College of Nursing, post-master's doctor of nursing practice
- Megan Romeo, of Braselton, School of Law, Juris Doctor
- Daniel Streetman, of Commerce, School of Medicine, Doctor of Medicine
- Nicholas Mangru, of Hoschton, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, bachelor of science
- Vicky Nguyen, of Hoschton, School of Business, master of business administration
- Melissa Bryan, of Jefferson, College of Nursing, bachelor of science in nursing
- Tanner Hamby, of Jefferson, College of Health Professions, master of athletic training
- Carley Wilson, of Jefferson School of Medicine, Doctor of Medicine
