Two local residents were recently recognized as nominees for the Female Student Leadership Award at the University of North Georgia.
The Women of UNG, a shared-interest group of the university's alumni association, selected 10 female student leaders out of 55 nominations for the recognition this year.
"As student-leaders, these women inspire and guide others in their collegiate extracurricular activities, which gives them a special confidence that will help them achieve success in their professional careers," said Gabrielle Barr Lang, '83, chairwoman of Women of UNG. "And, as UNG is deep in its tradition of producing leaders, we are proud to empower female students annually with this leadership award."
The local recipients were:
Kaleigh Adams, a senior pursuing a degree in elementary and special education with a reading endorsement. She is from Jefferson.
Madison Rodriguez, a senior pursuing a degree in psychology. She is from Commerce.
Since 2017, the Women of UNG have honored more than 60 female student-leaders during an annual luncheon held the first weekend in March, which is the start of Women's History Month. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the luncheon was not held this year. Instead, each student leader was presented her certificate and gift in a face-to-face visit with Lang at UNG's Alumni House.
"This year's presentation was more of an intimate setting where these young ladies felt at ease," Lang said, who asked these students questions about their post-graduation plans.
