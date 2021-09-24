Tanger Outlets Commerce recently announced the recipients of the 2021 TangerKIDS grants, including:
- East Jackson Middle School, 'incorporating photography and videography in language and arts program'
- South Jackson Elementary School, 'making words'
- Jefferson High School, 'home away from home'
- Jefferson Middle School, 'watch us learn'
- Commerce High School, 'academic letterman team'
Since 1996, Tanger Outlets through the TangerKIDS Grants have funded projects, programs and equipment for schools nationwide, including supplying new band equipment, providing funding for new MacBooks, assisting with the creation of butterfly gardens and more.
This year’s winners were chosen from numerous applicants within the Commerce area. Applications for the grant were open from March 1-June 30 at grants.tangeroutlets.com. The annual program is open to public and private schools from pre-K to grade 12.
“Tanger Outlets Commerce remains committed to ensuring our local schools are supported as they continue to empower our community’s future leaders,” said Tanger Outlets General Manager Nick King. “The support of Tanger Outlets from our generous shoppers has been instrumental in the overall impact and success of the grant program.”
Tanger Outlets awards over $150,000 per year to area schools across the nation, with $1 of every coupon book sold donated towards the program. The TangerKIDS Grants have helped enhance educational programs, including STEM, new technological advancements and necessary improvements to area schools. Locally, TangerKIDS Grants, have previously been used to construct a kitchen for students with mild, moderate and severe disabilities to assist with life skills and academics, funding STEM lab resources, providing school uniforms and more.
To learn more about TangerKIDS Grants, please visit grants.tangeroutlets.com.
