Dr. Steve Dorman, president of Georgia College, has awarded degrees to the graduating class of August 2021.
Local graduates were:
- Stacey Blagg of Hoschton
- Hope Busbee of Jefferson
- Curtis Collier of Athens
- Anna Deardorff of Athens
- Ashlee Drake of Jefferson
- Alivia George of Braselton
- Phillip Green of Hoschton
- Timberlie McEver of Jefferson
- Brandon Pendley of Jefferson
- Thompson Ritter of Athens
- Savannah Royal of Jefferson
- Justin Williams of Hoschton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.