Local fifth graders recently completed the C.H.A.M.P.S. (Choosing Healthy Activities & Methods Promoting Safety) Program, hosted by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Fifth graders completed the program at Commerce Middle School, Maysville Elementary School, East Jackson Elementary School and Jefferson Academy.

Completion of the program led to their graduation which consisted of students being awarded a certificate of completion, as well as a Georgia Sheriffs’ Association CHAMPS T-shirt. Each school had a student chosen as “CHAMPS student of the year." Additionally, every student participated in an essay contest and a winner was chosen from each school.

