Local fifth graders recently completed the C.H.A.M.P.S. (Choosing Healthy Activities & Methods Promoting Safety) Program, hosted by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Fifth graders completed the program at Commerce Middle School, Maysville Elementary School, East Jackson Elementary School and Jefferson Academy.
Completion of the program led to their graduation which consisted of students being awarded a certificate of completion, as well as a Georgia Sheriffs’ Association CHAMPS T-shirt. Each school had a student chosen as “CHAMPS student of the year." Additionally, every student participated in an essay contest and a winner was chosen from each school.
The following students were chosen as Student of the Year:
- Commerce Middle School – Jacob Hobbs, Tristen Hughes
- Maysville Elementary School – Andrew Johnson, Daisee Ledford
- East Jackson Elementary School – Gunner Huckaby, Averi Williamson
- Jefferson Academy (group 1) – Mason Bealing, Jordan Finley
- Jefferson Academy (group 2) – Mathis Clayton, Raleigh Drew
The following students were chosen first place essay winners:
- Commerce Middle School – Brynn Sharpton
- Maysville Elementary School – Abby Posten
- East Jackson Elementary School – Carter Varnedoe
- Jefferson Academy (group 1) – Kate Mote
- Jefferson Academy (group 2) – Elizabeth Foley
The following students were chosen second place essay winners:
- Commerce Middle School – Kate Mae Flint
- Maysville Elementary School – Killion Peeks
- East Jackson Elementary School – Delia Childs
- Jefferson Academy (group 1) – Eliana Vargas
- Jefferson Academy (group 2) – Georgia Howell
This program was developed by the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association. The classes are funded by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
