The Piedmont College Conservatory of Music and Department of Theatre will present Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel live Feb. 25-28 at the Swanson Mainstage Theatre.
The cast and crew includes:
- Shelby Ellerbee of Commerce
- Mia Clegg of Nicholson
Carousel opened on Broadway in April 1945 and was adapted as a major motion picture in 1945. It also had Broadway revivals in 1994 and 2018. Working with elements of redemption and forgiveness, the creative team of Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein take the audience to a small town in Maine. Many claim that the score is the most operatic of all the team's musicals. The script follows anti-hero Billy Bigelow and tackles relationship issues rarely discussed in the mid-1940s. Piedmont's production hopes to highlight that the destination is only half as powerful as the journey.
Carousel is directed by Bill Gabelhausen, theatre department co-chair, with musical direction by Wallace Hinson, director of the Conservatory of Music and associate dean of fine arts.
"My journey with this production of Carousel has been awe-inspiring. Watching these talented students work as a creative team to bring this challenging score and storyline to life has been a joy from day one," Gabelhausen said. "I thank anyone and everyone who has had a hand in this collaborative process. You make me proud to be an educator and theatre professional."
Four performances are scheduled. Thursday-Saturday performances will take place at 7:30 p.m., with the Sunday show starting at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for seniors. Piedmont students, staff and faculty are admitted free. To reserve a ticket, call the box office 706-778-8500, ext. 1355.
