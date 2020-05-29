The deans of each of the University of North Georgia's five colleges recently announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for spring 2020.
Dean's list recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
Locals named to the dean's list were:
- Estefani Orea of Commerce.
- Kevin Dunahoo of Pendergrass.
- Taylor Mullins of Commerce.
- Anna Bruce of Commerce.
- Allyson Porras of Jefferson.
- Austin Walker of Jefferson.
- Andrew Lathem of Maysville.
- Autumn Dolin of Jefferson.
- Brook Fenstermacher of Jefferson.
- Bailey Hurley of Hoschton.
- Sarah Hoover of Braselton.
- Zdenka Janderova of Braselton.
- Kaitlyn McDaniel of Hoschton.
- Nicholas Henderson of Hoschton.
- Pang Xiong of Hoschton.
- Joshua Cole of Jefferson.
- George Brandys of Braselton.
- William Norman of Jefferson.
- John Sharp of Braselton.
- Kendrick Robinson of Braselton.
- Taylor Grobe of Braselton.
- Katherine Ojeda of Braselton.
- Jared Pate of Commerce.
- Madison Rodriguez of Commerce.
- Neil Patel of Commerce.
- Briana Branch of Commerce.
- Jade Yang of Commerce.
- Michael Ledford of Commerce.
- Bryana Bowman of Hoschton.
- Gibson Phillips of Hoschton.
- Lauren Lee of Hoschton.
- Sutherlin Guerdet of Hoschton.
- Sara Smathers of Hoschton.
- William Jones of Hoschton.
- Elizabeth Evans of Jefferson.
- Frank LaDue of Jefferson.
- Hannah Tolbert of Jefferson.
- Jacob Lindenmeyer of Jefferson.
- Rebecca Moon of Jefferson.
- Tanner Thurmond of Jefferson.
- William Warnock of Jefferson.
- Zachary Rhymer of Jefferson.
- Jeanette Oliverio of Athens.
- Alexa Berry of Jefferson.
- Avery Foskey of Braselton.
- Ally Simm of Braselton.
- Abigail Meyers of Jefferson.
- Christina Romero of Braselton.
- Erika Reed of Braselton.
- Graham Helton of Braselton.
- Hannah Richardson of Pendergrass.
- Hunter Foss of Braselton.
- Jonathan Kinsey of Jefferson.
- Jordan Puckett of Jefferson.
- James Chambers of Jefferson.
- KajSiab Moua of Jefferson.
- Kaleigh Adams of Jefferson.
- Kalyn Garmon of Winder.
- Lindsey Coles of Jefferson.
- Mandalynn Barefoot of Talmo.
- Matthew Morrow of Braselton.
- Matthew Britt of Jefferson.
- Seth Nurmi of Braselton.
- Sarah Gonzalez of Commerce.
- Tanya Cisneros of Talmo.
- Taylor Abernathy of Commerce.
- Hunter Martyn of Jefferson.
- Rebecca Hale of Commerce.
- Kara Hardesty of Nicholson.
- Alyssa Hawkins of Pendergrass.
- Bailey Kreinbrink of Braselton.
- Mallory Anderson of Maysville.
- Ross Bagley of Jefferson.
- Grant Bennett of Braselton.
- Allen Bryan of Jefferson.
- Aaron Byrnes of Hoschton.
- Matthew Caldwell of Braselton.
- Abril Camacho of Braselton.
- Hunter Clayton of Commerce.
- Erin Cook of Jefferson.
- Rebecca Crawford of Hoschton.
- Courtney Cline of Braselton.
- Kaylei Gayton of Nicholson.
- Logan Gerbig of Braselton.
- Jana Grizzle of Jefferson.
- Whitney Hall of Hoschton.
- Ryan Hanna of Hoschton.
- Danielle Hansard of Jefferson.
- Mackenzie Headley of Jefferson.
- Ashley Hernandez of Athens.
- Avery Jones of Braselton.
- Tucker Jones of Hoschton.
- Lauren Kelley of Jefferson.
- Nicholas Lance of Braselton.
- Madison Lucas of Jefferson.
- Bailey Mattox of Hoschton.
- Meara Melnik of Athens.
- Andrew Meyers of Jefferson.
- Ethan Pearson of Commerce.
- Elizabeth Pinto of Hoschton.
- Ashley Sanders of Jefferson.
- Spencer Starkweather of Hoschton.
- Jordan Stewart of Maysville.
- Erica Turrubiartes of Commerce.
- McKenna Waite of Jefferson.
- Tyler Williams of Braselton.
- Haleigh Williamson of Jefferson.
- Logan Forrestall of Hoschton.
- Taylor Ganas of Braselton.
- William Kellum of Jefferson.
- Kobe Holland of Hoschton.
- Garrett Catanach of Jefferson.
- Ansley Bailey of Hoschton.
- Madison Miller of Braselton.
- Victoria Oh of Hoschton.
- Brian Rozier of Jefferson.
- Marilen Rodriguez-Antunez of Athens.
- Uriel Rivera of Athens.
- Erik Madera of Talmo.
- Breanna Rowan of Pendergrass.
- Cailyn Rice of Pendergrass.
- Emily Kuzmowycz of Pendergrass.
- Charli Kesler of Nicholson.
- Avery Wade of Maysville.
- Grant Rylee of Maysville.
- Austin Iversen of Jefferson.
- Emily Kollman of Jefferson.
- Emilio Bueno of Jefferson.
- Hannah Watson of Jefferson.
- Kaylee Woodall of Jefferson.
- Lauren Wiggins of Jefferson.
- Morgan Thomas of Jefferson.
- Ranah Ocampo of Jefferson.
- Sarah Savage of Jefferson.
- Zachary Dorward of Jefferson.
- Adria Phillips of Hoschton.
- Alexandra Negru of Hoschton.
- Beau Jones of Hoschton.
- Cara Scott of Hoschton.
- Caylynn Zakroczynski of Hoschton.
- Dino Jarrin of Hoschton.
- Emma Pruitt of Hoschton.
- Gabrielle Criscolo of Hoschton.
- Joseph Corso of Hoschton.
- Kevin Cafferty of Hoschton.
- Megan Milian of Hoschton.
- Mark Driscoll of Hoschton.
- Nathan Gavriliuc of Hoschton.
- Juan Ospina of Braselton.
- Austin Hill of Commerce.
- Isahias Molina-Veronico of Commerce.
- Marissa Tash of Commerce.
- Tyler Rice of Commerce.
- Madison Kitchens of Commerce.
- Sydney Ardis of Commerce.
- Andrew Rolader of Braselton.
- Amanda Baumgartner of Braselton.
- Alex Zipfel of Braselton.
- Briana Sargent of Braselton.
- Daisy Jimenez of Braselton.
- Elizabeth Roper of Braselton.
- Jiselle Gonzalez of Braselton.
- Kaitlyn Johnson of Braselton.
- Matthew Hamilton of Braselton.
- Peyton Rolader of Braselton.
- Rae-Lynn Cifizzari of Braselton.
- Tristan Byrd of Braselton.
- William Beckham of Braselton.
- Hakeem Cole of Jefferson.
- Jennifer Luckey of Athens.
- Stacy Moua of Pendergrass.
- McKae Warnock of Jefferson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.