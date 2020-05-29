University of North Georgia (UNG) President Bonita C. Jacobs recently recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the spring 2020 semester.
Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor's degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the president’s honor roll. Students enrolled in associate degree programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the president’s list.
Area students named to the lists were:
- Jacob Phillips of Pendergrass, president’s honor roll
- Ariana Adams of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Morgan De Avila of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Rachael Maxwell of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Taryn Broomfield of Hoschton, president’s honor roll
- Carlie Brooks of Nicholson, president’s honor roll
- Caleb Brookshire of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Abigail Fitler of Braselton, president’s list
- Caitlin Cantrell of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Allison Crow of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Aida Alarcon of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Alexandra Malone of Hoschton, president’s honor roll
- Anna Parr of Athens, president’s honor roll
- Anna Tatum of Commerce, president’s honor roll
- Baylea Gaddis of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Bailey Brooks of Nicholson, president’s honor roll
- Bailey Jarrard of Talmo, president’s honor roll
- Carissa Wood of Nicholson, president’s honor roll
- Chandler Barkley of Talmo, president’s honor roll
- Deirdre Ferguson of Commerce, president’s honor roll
- Jordyn Levine of Hoschton, president’s list
- Lori Hicks of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- McKenzie Greenlee of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Demi Bradberry of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Lauren Foskey of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Julianne Sutton of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Eleana Gravitt of Commerce, president’s honor roll
- Kayla Beauchamp of Commerce, president’s honor roll
- Susan Eads of Hoschton, president’s honor roll
- Susan Campbell of Hoschton, president’s list
- Tyler Hamilton of Hoschton, president’s honor roll
- Christina Wilkins of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Danilo Martinez of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Karen Rubio of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Mary Schaefer of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Miriam Roberson of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Michael Conner of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Ryan Stephens of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Rebekah Turner of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Victoria Comer of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Daniel Hooker of Maysville, president’s honor roll
- Tiffany Kelley of Maysville, president’s honor roll
- Jenna Duck of Pendergrass, president’s honor roll
- Jenifer Moua of Pendergrass, president’s honor roll
- Taylor Allen of Talmo, president’s honor roll
- Ashley Peck of Pendergrass, president’s honor roll
- Angela Weatherly of Pendergrass, president’s honor roll
- Abbey Gbur of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Cameron Adams of Commerce, president’s honor roll
- Cassie King of Hoschton, president’s honor roll
- Camille Smith of Hoschton, president’s honor roll
- Carlie Thayer of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Isabel Ly Payia of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- John Phillips of Maysville, president’s honor roll
- Jessica Pass of Maysville, president’s honor roll
- Kyle Johnson of Hoschton, president’s honor roll
- Logan Hubbard of Maysville, president’s honor roll
- Mary Young of Commerce, president’s honor roll
- Mecca Reed of Pendergrass, president’s list
- Mark Leggiero of Buford, president’s honor roll
- Richard Prather of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Shannah Blackwell of Hoschton, president’s list
- Sheridan Porras of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Samuel Wells of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Sarah Beller of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Shafiya Khan of Commerce, president’s honor roll
- Taylor Bridges of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Vang Xiong of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Peyton Lee of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Autumn Mccann of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Carlie Anderson of Pendergrass, president’s list
- Jacob Barnes of Pendergrass, president’s honor roll
- Angelina Berretta of Braselton, president’s list
- Caitlyn Boyer of Commerce, president’s honor roll
- Mollie Brewer of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Mary Chambers of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Madeline Collins of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Destiney Dempsey of Jefferson, president’s list
- Cody Dodge of Maysville, president’s honor roll
- Randall Edge of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Carter Evans of Jefferson, president’s list
- Carlos Garcia Martinez of Athens, president’s list
- Graham Gilley of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Matthew Gowder of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Wesley Harper of Jefferson, president’s list
- Edleen Henriquez of Hoschton, president’s honor roll
- Heather Howell of Hoschton, president’s honor roll
- Lyndsay Jackson of Jefferson, president’s list
- Jessica Kasongo of Braselton, president’s list
- Lindsey Kelley of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Libbi Lance of Commerce, president’s honor roll
- Kaitlyn Logan of Hoschton, president’s honor roll
- Dawson Malecki of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Morgan Marr of Commerce, president’s list
- Morgan McCall of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Morgan McLean of Hoschton, president’s honor roll
- Riley Mcgrath of Hoschton, president’s honor roll
- Mariah Millsap of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Jacob Sapecky of Hoschton, president’s list
- Vanessa Seidel of Pendergrass, president’s honor roll
- Vanessa Silis of Athens, president’s list
- Sarah Smith of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Joshua Towe of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- McKenzie Ulmer of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Marquis Wallace of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Nicholas Watson of Hoschton, president’s list
- Rebecca Wilson of Hoschton, president’s honor roll
- Brookelyn Simmons of Athens, president’s honor roll
- Emily Gavriliuc of Hoschton, president’s list
- Sheila Trinh of Commerce, president’s list
- Jessica Wood of Commerce, president’s honor roll
- Evie Coleman of Hoschton, president’s list
- Dylan Baumgartner of Braselton, president’s list
- McKenna Sheffield of Pendergrass, president’s list
- Diana Linares of Talmo, president’s honor roll
- Philip Weed of Talmo, president’s honor roll
- Camille Lacey of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Erica Doeding of Jefferson, president’s list
- Grace Bryan-McGahee of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Gracen Dutton of Jefferson, president’s list
- Jared Blackburn of Jefferson, president’s list
- Katherine Ronci of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Lindsay Cooper of Jefferson, president’s list
- Maria Arce of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Macy Maxwell of Jefferson, president’s list
- Madison Sims of Jefferson, president’s list
- Shelby Suppes of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Tanya Perkins of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Camille Cowherd of Hoschton, president’s honor roll
- Emma Keisler of Hoschton, president’s honor roll
- Kayla Smith of Hoschton, president’s list
- Nicholas Darby of Hoschton, president’s list
- Nicole LeBlanc of Hoschton, president’s list
- Phillip Thao of Hoschton, president’s list
- Rachel Sapecky of Hoschton, president’s list
- Elijah Lee of Commerce, president’s honor roll
- Lauren Porter of Commerce, president’s honor roll
- Clayton Turrill of Commerce, president’s list
- David Siha of Braselton, president’s honor roll
- Jacob Welch of Commerce, president’s honor roll
- Giana Kirkland of Hoschton, president’s list
- Joshua Daugherty of Jefferson, president’s honor roll
- Adriana Williams of Athens, president’s honor roll
- Darby Quakenbush of Commerce, president’s list
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.