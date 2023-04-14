Piedmont University's annual Symposium was held April 12. Symposium celebrates academic achievement and has become a tradition at Piedmont. Students apply and must be accepted to participate in the event, which is held on both the Demorest and Athens campuses. Local students among the participants included:

  • Madison Gott of Hoschton
  • Jaycie Ponce of Hoschton
  • Kate Trujillo-Limas of Commerce
  • Lindsey Chitwood of Commerce
  • Ella Blakely of Jefferson
  • Marinda Grubb of Jefferson
  • Cooper Kework of Jefferson
  • Janiah Rakestraw of Jefferson
  • Gracie Martin of Jefferson
  • Abigail Seagraves of Commerce
  • Kaitlyn House of Nicholson
  • Amelia Lester of Nicholson
  • Marilen Rodriguez-Antunez of Athens
  • Natalie Vargo of Athens
  • Presley Partridge of Nicholson
  • Grace Chancey of Athens

