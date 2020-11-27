Jackson Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) awarded $10,683 in Bright Ideas grant funds to 10 local middle school teachers in Jackson County.
Bright Ideas grant winning teachers from East Jackson Comprehensive County High School are:
- Tyler Gamble, eighth grade teacher, $1,140 for his “Print to Learn” project, which will use a 3D printer to create objects and shapes to study motion, artifacts, and dimensions
- Amelia Johnson-Scofield, eighth grade physical science teacher, $528 to create a hybrid learning model for science labs and demonstrations for both in-person and digital learners
- Bucky Sorrow, eighth grade math teacher, $1,135 for his “1-2-3 Baseball” project using a swing tracker to teach linear relationships and quadratic functions
- Jessie Wood, $338 to help students develop 21st Century communication skills.
Christopher Strickland, chorus teacher at East Jackson Middle School, won $1,626 in grant funds for a project teaching students how to create a digital music performance.
At West Jackson Middle School, Bright Ideas grant winners include:
- Kasey Bryson, agriculture science teacher, awarded $502 for “Wonderful Wood Works” project that combines agricultural mechanics and math integration for seventh and eighth grade students
- Dana Harrell, chorus teacher, $1,982 for “When We Lift Our Voices,” a project teaching music of the major American wars to all choral students
- Raechel Hunt, social studies teacher, $953 for a digital book project
- Caralena Luthi, physical science teacher, $1,532 for a 3D physics car derby that teaches kinetic energy.
Tracy Pratt from Jefferson Middle School received a $947 Bright Ideas grant for an English learners lab.
In 2020, Jackson EMC awarded a total of $64,000 in Bright Ideas grants to 47 teachers in 25 middle schools across its service area.
The Bright Ideas grant program awards up to $2,000 annually to middle school teachers in Jackson EMC’s service area to fund innovative classroom projects that would go unfunded otherwise. An independent panel of judges evaluates the applications based on measurable goals and objectives, innovation, student involvement and implementation plans.
For more information on the Jackson EMC Bright Ideas grant program, visit jacksonemc.com/brightideas.
