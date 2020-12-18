Piedmont College recently announced that nearly 250 students who were named dean's scholars for the fall 2020 semester. Students named as a dean's scholar finished the semester with a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Dean's scholars for the fall 2020 semester include:
- Sean VanMeter of Jefferson.
- Amelia Lacey of Nicholson.
- Georgia Weinhart of Hoschton.
- London Cochran of Homer.
- Natalie Vargo of Athens.
- Christopher Barker of Athens.
- Madison Gott of Hoschton.
- Katie Cape of Commerce.
- Justin McClure of Pendergrass.
- Cooper Kework of Jefferson.
- Kyle Graves of Jefferson.
- Tanya Schwab of Braselton.
- Laura Zwemke of Hoschton.
- Tracey Rico of Athens.
- Emily Oldham of Jefferson.
- Abigail Seagraves of Commerce.
