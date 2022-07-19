Furman University president Elizabeth Davis presided over the class of 2022 commencement exercises, which took place Saturday, May 7, at Paladin Stadium on campus. The class includes nearly 630 graduates.
Among the graduates were:
- Kate Massey, of Commerce, who received a bachelor of arts, summa cum laude, education. Massey's parents are Jon A. Massey and Patricia G. Massey.
- Sarah Rice, of Hoschton, who received a bachelor of arts, individualized curriculum program (ICP), Rice's parents are Laura Rice and Roger G. Rice.
