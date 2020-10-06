More than 2,000 students were conferred degrees by Georgia State University at the associate's, bachelor's, graduate and professional degree levels during the summer 2020 semester. Locals who earned degrees were:
- Anibal Trujillo of Hoschton, a bachelor of arts degree
- Latoya Norman of Jefferson, an associate of science degree
- Kristina Colon of Braselton, a bachelor of interdisciplinary studies degree
- Joshua Joiner of Commerce, a master of education degree
- Armani Fields of Athens, a master of education degree
- Amy Nguyen of Commerce, a master of science in information systems audit and control degree
- Morgan Ryder of Hoschton, a master of occupational therapy degree
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.