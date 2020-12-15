Piedmont College celebrated 380 fall graduates during a Commencement ceremony on December 11 in the Johnny Mize Athletic Center.
Graduates include:
- Tellis King of Nicholson.
- Dakota Stockton of Braselton.
- Ka Vasquez of Commerce.
- Rebecca Klimek of Nicholson.
- Hallie McElvery of Commerce.
- Patricia Cole of Hoschton.
- Wendi Ivester of Pendergrass.
- Jessica Lunceford of Athens.
- Tamara Hammock of Braselton.
- Alexis Koch of Hoschton.
- Pamela Williams of Commerce.
