Piedmont College recently announced its spring 2020 graduates.
The nearly 440 students included:
- Stacey Baxter of Maysville, education specialist in curriculum and instruction.
- Taylor Beatty of Maysville, bachelor of arts in psychology: general.
- Rachel Beatty of Jefferson, education specialist in curriculum and Instruction.
- Sarah Blackmon of Braselton, educational specialist in curriculum and instruction.
- Courtney Boehlke of Jefferson, educational specialist in curriculum and instruction.
- Matthew Bonk of Hoschton, educational specialist in curriculum and instruction.
- Angela Chapeau of Nicholson, educational specialist in curriculum and instruction.
- Ashley Childress of Nicholson, educational specialist in curriculum and instruction.
- Carrie Clark of Maysville, educational specialist in curriculum and instruction.
- Daley Daniel of Commerce, bachelor of arts in early childhood education.
- Janice Dukes of Jefferson, educational specialist in curriculum and instruction.
- Nathan Galloway of Commerce, bachelor of science in exercise and sport science.
- Abby Ginn of Nicholson, educational specialist in curriculum and instruction.
- Sean Hayes of Athens, bachelor of arts in business administration in management.
- Rebekah Hill of Nicholson, bachelor of science in nursing.
- Aja Ledford of Homer, educational specialist in curriculum and instruction.
- Jessica Lingerfelt of Talmo, master of arts in early childhood education.
- Brooke McQuay of Jefferson, bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary studies.
- Mitchell Mershon of Braselton, bachelor of arts in business administration in management.
- Elizabeth Mitchell of Hoschton, educational specialist in curriculum and instruction.
- Netra Pascall of Commerce, bachelor of arts in psychology.
- Kristina Poe of Jefferson, master of arts in teaching early childhood education.
- Kelly Ryan of Jefferson, educational specialist in curriculum and instruction.
- Stacey Sanchez of Braselton, educational specialist in curriculum and instruction.
- Alyssa Standard of Braselton, bachelor of arts in early childhood education.
- Kerri Thomas of Commerce, educational specialist in curriculum and instruction.
- Roxie Watson of Commerce, bachelor of arts in early childhood education.
- Jessica Wucinski of Braselton, bachelor of arts in middle grades math and science.
