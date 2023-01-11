For the fall 2022 semester, the University of North Georgia (UNG) awarded more than 900 degrees and 12 certificates to graduates. About 600 graduates participated in the fall 2022 commencement ceremonies held Dec. 17 at the Convocation Center at UNG's Dahlonega Campus. Graduates included:
- Katherine Aviles of Pendergrass
- Abigail Bailey of Commerce
- Daniel Barber of Jefferson
- Samantha Barrett of Jefferson
- Caroline Berry of Hoschton
- Jennifer Bolton of Athens
- Dalton Brandenburg of Jefferson
- Taylor Bridges of Jefferson
- Caleb Brookshire of Braselton
- Kaitlin Brookshire of Jefferson
- Brooke Brown of Hoschton
- Matthew Caldwell of Hoschton
- Catherene Chandler of Athens
- Lauren Collins of Maysville
- Camille Cowherd of Hoschton
- Norman Cruce of Braselton
- Kyla Cyphers of Hoschton
- Krisandra De La Garza of Commerce
- Arthur Dejesus of Braselton
- Cody Dodge of Maysville
- Randall Edge of Braselton
- Claudia Etheridge of Jefferson
- Kiana Foster of Braselton
- Bryce Fulcher of Braselton
- Bradley Glore of Commerce
- Dezarae Grovenburg of Braselton
- Skyler Haney of Jefferson
- Caitlin Hansard of Hoschton
- Katlyn Harden of Hoschton
- Allie Holder of Hoschton
- Jessica Kasongo of Braselton
- Merveille Kasongo of Braselton
- Courtney Kidd of Jefferson
- Nicholas Lance of Braselton
- Drake Laskey of Jefferson
- Demarkus Lauderdale of Braselton
- Mikayla Leide of Hoschton
- Samantha Loverde of Hoschton
- Christian Mangru of Hoschton
- Morgan Marr of Commerce
- Jerica Marshall of Hoschton
- Kristiyana Masheva of Jefferson
- Breanna Maxwell of Braselton
- Hallie McEver of Jefferson
- Mitchell McGhee of Jefferson
- Jamieson McWaters of Commerce
- Andrew Moore of Hoschton
- Ashley Nelson of Braselton
- Gabriel Pierce of Nicholson
- Garett Pinson of Jefferson
- Jacob Reinhardt of Hoschton
- Lauren Rhodes of Jefferson
- Hanna Robinson of Braselton
- Samuel Sanders of Jefferson
- Jacob Sapecky of Hoschton
- Nancy Shafer of Jefferson
- Brookelyn Simmons of Athens
- Zachary Stevens of Talmo
- Jenna Sutton of Braselton
- Cheyenne Teal of Jefferson
- Jesse Thomas of Commerce
- Amberly Toney of Jefferson
- Joshua Towe of Braselton
- Terri Wadsworth of Hoschton
- Lauren Whitaker of Pendergrass
- Amber Wilborn of Jefferson
- Mary Young of Commerce
