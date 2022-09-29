More than 2,000 students graduated from Georgia State University during the summer 2022 semester including the following locals:
- Austin Dockery, of Hoschton, earned a bachelor of arts degree, with a major in history.
- Catherine Floyd, of Hoschton, earned a bachelor of science degree with a major in criminal justice in the crime and justice track.
- Dale Herndon, of Commerce, earned a doctor of business administration degree.
- Francine Ichim, of Hoschton, earned a master of science degree in health sciences, with a concentration in nutrition.
- Grace Graham, of Jefferson, earned a bachelor of arts degree, with a major in speech communications.
- Katherine French, of Braselton, earned a bachelor of science degree in psychology.
- Lyah Mathias, of Hoschton, earned a bachelor of science degree in public health.
- Nicholas Mangino, of Pendergrass, earned a bachelor of business administration degree, with a major in finance.
