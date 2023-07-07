Valdosta State University has announced the members of its graduating class of spring 2023. This includes the following area residents:
- Justin Brown of Hoschton
- Britiany Hudson of Braselton
- Samantha Irons of Hoschton
- Thomas May of Athens
- Raegan Rhoden of Braselton
