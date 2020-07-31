The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 190,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
- Harvey Newman of Jefferson, received a bachelor of arts, special education.
- Joshua Karoly of Jefferson, received a bachelor of science, network operations and security.
- Nadja Gordon of Jefferson, received a bachelor of science, nursing
- Sherry Booth of Nicholson, received a master of arts in teaching, elementary education.
