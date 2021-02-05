The following students earned the distinction of faculty honors for fall 2020 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
- Sara Allen of Pendergrass
- Taylor Gray of Jefferson
- Maximiliano Hernandez of Hoschton
- Allie Mock of Hoschton
- Tan Tonge of Jefferson
