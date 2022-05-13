The deans of each of the University of North Georgia's colleges have announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for spring 2022.
Dean's list recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B. Dean's list honorees included:
- Joseph Leslie John Briggs of Hoshton.
- Kayla Grace Smith of Hoschton.
- Rae-Lynn Cifizzari of Braselton.
- Emma Grace Lowry of Jefferson.
- Jessica Ann Favreau of Braselton.
- Abigail Allise Turbeville of Braselton.
- Tanner Lee Lumpkin of Jefferson.
- Jillian B. Saul of Braselton.
- Chaz Michael Bridges of Commerce.
- Nancy Lee Shafer of Jefferson.
- Charles Alexander Moon of Jefferson.
- Taylor Nicole Click of Jefferson.
- Arthur Hang of Winder.
- Cooper Harris Warrington of Hoschton.
- Anna Tsi Hlub Ly of Jefferson.
- Colton Ray Moon of Braselton.
- Hoke James Wade of Maysville.
- Katherine T. Aviles of Pendergrass.
- Bradley Merrick Glore of Commerce.
- Nicole Lindsey Myers of Hoschton.
- Isabella Ann Ascenzo of Braselton.
- Camila Andrea Candamil of Braselton.
- Faith Anne Forrester of Hoschton.
- Rachel Baylee Braver of Jefferson.
- Robert Cole Holbrook of Jefferson.
- Goldjai Audree Moua of Braselton.
- Ashley Nicole Thomas of Houshton.
- Chloe' Alexandra Straus of Braselton.
- Tiffany Marie Niles of Braselton.
- Josee Alivia Parson of Homer.
- Ross A. Bagley of Jefferson.
- Tucker Abbott Jones of Hoschton.
- Carson Lee Tullis of Hoschton.
- Ashley Morgan Frazier of Hoschton.
- Heston Mize of Jefferson.
- Rea Michelle DeVera of Hoschton.
- Brittany Jackson Farmer of Braselton.
- Alexander Roth Widstrom of Braselton.
- Ryan Andrew Bagley of Jefferson.
- Amber Symone Wilborn of Jefferson.
- Spencer Hughey Lorenz of Braselton.
- Jenna Lauren Lawrence of Flowery Branch.
- Sarah Kate Walls of Braselton.
- Jacob Ryan Kuhn of Jefferson.
- Abigale Joann Starr of Braselton.
- Spencer Miles Wyatt of Hoschton.
- Andrew Dawson Moore of Hoschton.
- Brooklyn A. Craymer of Maysville.
- Lilian DeJesus of Braselton.
- Lauren Elizabeth Porter of Commerce.
- Elizabeth Nicole Davis of Jefferson.
- Ansley Elizabeth Orth of Hoschton.
- Callie Rhys Battle of Hoschton.
- Kou Xiong of Hoschton.
- Haley J. Vandegrift of Pendergrass.
- Erica Turrubiartes of Commerce.
- Brittany Faith Thomas of Commerce.
- William Josey Cobb of Commerce.
- Tai Quoc Dang of Braselton.
- Kalvin T. Nguyen of Jefferson.
- Dane William Zwemke of Hoschton.
- Lisset Miranda-Hernandez of Jefferson.
- Kate Evangeline Chambers of Homer.
- Laney E. Fields of Commerce.
- Maggie Beth McGhee of Jefferson.
- Alexandra B. Lyons of Hoschton.
- Carly N. Neal of Hoschton.
- Austin R. Fulcher of Athens.
- Nikola Ellis Foster of Pendergrass.
- Zachary Ryan Lehotsky of Homer.
- Peyton Matthew Aukland of Hoschton.
- Dakota Collins of Maysville.
- Megan Catherine Milian of Nicholson.
- Joshua Warren Lassiter of Hoschton.
- Katelyn Amy Sosebee of Talmo.
- Ansley Brooke McLean of Braselton.
- Wesley Gavin Beck of Maysville.
- Danielle Marie Ferguson of Hoschton.
- Britney Kayla Moldovan of Hoschton.
- Austin Iang of Braselton.
- Nicholas Sean Lance of Braselton.
- Avery Bryant Wade of Maysville.
- Kathleen Cheyenne Allen-Pendley of Jefferson.
- Shelby Noelle Cozzens of Commerce.
- Cherish Cannady Kitchens of Braselton.
- Christian Akash Mangru of Hoschton.
- Mary Grace Schaefer of Jefferson.
- Emmett Mclain Mabry of Homer.
- Wesley Allen Raker of Jefferson.
- Shelby Leigh Suppes of Jefferson.
- Amber Frances Tullis of Jefferson.
- Yotham Labib Shenouda of Braselton.
- Abram Dilwyn Huey of Hoschton.
- Jacob Dale Sweatt of Braselton.
- Kathryn Lee Himebook of Braselton.
- Emmalee Grace Leuthner of Nicholson.
- Margaret E. Johnson of Braselton.
- Benjamin Jackson Taylor of Jefferson.
- Annabelle Gail Cox of Jefferson.
- Jaylen Latrell Dorsey of Commerce.
- Sandy Vang of Hoschton.
- Emily Grace Fleming of Hoschton.
- Melina Belen Cuesta of Pendergrass.
- Dino Fabian Jarrin of Hoschton.
- Elizabeth Lyn Taylor of Braselton.
- Kyala Olivia Shabani of Hoschton.
- Sabah Tajmeen Khan of Commerce.
- Mallory Lane Smith of Maysville.
- Phillip Thao of Winder.
- Jett Michael Lopez of Braselton.
- Betsy Lynn Chambers of Homer.
- Anna Myers Townsend of Athens.
- Kaylee Elizabeth Chitwood of Jefferson.
- Allison Beth McCall of Braselton.
- Emily Sara Thompson of Maysville.
- Grayson Reid Holbrook of Jefferson.
- Cady Jane Rizk of Braselton.
- Matthew Steven Clark of Hoschton.
- Reagan Joseph Mirolli of Jefferson.
- Emily Lauren Cranston of Commerce.
- Kyah Alexia Danae Canty of Braselton.
- Ansley Paige Tootle of Commerce.
- Elizabeth B. Deyette of Jefferson.
- Leah Dannielle Tapia of Braselton.
- Joseph Tobias Sims of Jefferson.
- Allen Thomas Bryan of Jefferson.
- Noah Samuel Millett of Hoschton.
- Jerica Rae Marshall of Hoschton.
- Nathaly Zuniga of Athens.
- Emily Marie Dostie of Hoschton.
- Naeemah Keaziah Mezias of Braselton.
- Tyler Scott Rice of Commerce.
- Cally Alyssa Witt of Braselton.
- Jesse Andy Thomas of Commerce.
- Jonathan Alan Howell of Braselton.
- Madeline Morgan Hartsog of Hoschton.
