More than 3,000 students graduated from Georgia State University during the fall 2021 semester at the associate's, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral levels.
Graduates from the area include:
- Allison George of Braselton — master of education degree in mathematics education
- Emma Chandler of Hoschton — bachelor of arts degree, majoring in art with a concentration in studio art
- Fabia Sanchez of Athens — bachelor of science degree, majoring in public policy with a concentration in nonprofit leadership
- German Hernandez of Hoschton — bachelor of science degree, majoring in music industry/management
- Julia Richards of Braselton — master of professional accountancy degree
- Chelsea Martin of Braselton — bachelor of arts degree, majoring in English with a concentration in Northumbria joint studies
- Molly Pass of Braselton — bachelor of arts degree, majoring in film and media
- Nicole Arevalo of Braselton — bachelor of science degree, majoring in psychology
- Noah Kitchens of Braselton — bachelor of arts degree, majoring in film and media
